CIF names first five countries for COP31 adaptation program

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Countries selected for ARISE

The Climate Investment Funds announced Thursday that five countries and a regional initiative had been selected for its ARISE program, which finances climate adaptation and resilience projects in countries vulnerable to climate change.

The announcement came during an event in the Blue Zone at the COP31 UN climate summit in Türkiye’s southern city of Antalya, where participants discussed strengthening climate resilience, financing adaptation projects and mobilizing public and private investment.

Funding for adaptation projects

CIF Chief Executive Officer Tariye Gbadegesin said climate change was increasingly affecting lives, livelihoods and economic prospects worldwide, underscoring the need for greater investment in adaptation. She said 40% of the program’s funding would go to the private sector, with investments implemented in partnership with six multilateral development banks.

Highlighting strong demand for the program, Gbadegesin said: "Seventy countries applied. Even the top 25 applications alone represent a portfolio of projects worth $700 million that are ready for urgent investment." Contributions from Germany, Ireland and Spain would enable the first phase to support Bangladesh, Haiti, Kyrgyzstan, Morocco and Sierra Leone, along with a regional initiative covering Mozambique and Malawi.

Projects across seven areas

Each selected country is expected to receive $30 million, while the regional initiative will receive $40 million, she said. In Bangladesh, investments will strengthen coastal infrastructure and promote climate-friendly agriculture, while projects in Haiti will prioritize coastal protection and mangrove restoration.

Kyrgyzstan will receive support for climate resilience in its water and agricultural sectors. Funding in Morocco will target water security, renewable energy-powered desalination systems and wastewater reuse, while projects in Sierra Leone will focus on coastal protection and restoring mangrove ecosystems; the initiative covering Mozambique and Malawi aims to protect economically vital areas from floods, droughts and cyclones while attracting private sector investment.