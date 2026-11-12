Turkish President Erdogan receives Pakistani prime minister at COP31

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Meeting on COP31 sidelines

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Antalya on Thursday, Nov. 12, on the sidelines of the COP31 Leaders Summit. The gathering came as world leaders assembled in the Mediterranean city for the international climate conference.

Video from the meeting showed the Turkish president and Pakistani prime minister shaking hands and posing for photographs. The two leaders were also shown seated together and posing for photographs.

Bilateral ties and cooperation

The meeting covered bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments, according to a statement by the Communications Directorate. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Türkiye and Pakistan would continue taking steps to give fresh impetus to their bilateral ties.

The Turkish president said efforts to expand cooperation in various fields would accelerate, particularly in transportation and the defense industry. The remarks outlined the areas where the two countries would deepen their cooperation.

Regional issues and climate discussions

The Turkish president said the Mecca Defense Alliance had further strengthened solidarity between Türkiye and Pakistan. He added that the two countries would continue jointly contributing to efforts to end the conflict in Iran.

Türkiye was ready to do everything possible through peaceful means to help address the challenges Pakistan faces in its region, the Turkish president said. He also extended condolences to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over those killed in an attack targeting a police convoy in Pakistan.

Hosted by Türkiye from Nov. 9 to 20, COP31 brings together world leaders, government officials and climate negotiators. They discuss efforts to address climate change, including emissions reductions, adaptation and climate finance.