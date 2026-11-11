Bangladesh reports 1.5M Rohingya refugees, urges global repatriation push

Bangladesh's Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed on Wednesday informed UN Special Rapporteur Kelley E. Currie that the country's Rohingya refugee population has exceeded 1.5 million, stressing that prolonged hosting of the displaced community has placed severe strain on the national economy while calling for urgent international action to facilitate their return.

Population burden and official figures

Ahmed told the UN official that although official records indicate lower figures, more than 1.5 million Rohingya currently reside in Bangladesh, according to a ministry statement issued after their meeting in Dhaka. Most have been living in camps in the southeastern coastal district of Cox's Bazar since fleeing a Myanmar military crackdown in August 2017.

International pressure and rights concerns

The minister urged the international community to ensure the "safe, voluntary, and dignified repatriation of the Rohingya to their home country, Myanmar," noting that hosting such a large population for an extended period had created significant economic pressure. The meeting underscored the need for coordinated diplomatic pressure on Myanmar by influential international actors, including China, India, the US and the EU.

Currie highlighted the history of human rights violations against the Rohingya and said the UN and its international partners were working to create a "conducive environment for repatriation, while also striving to ensure that the Rohingya are granted citizenship and fundamental rights in their home country." The International Court of Justice is expected to deliver its ruling on Nov. 19 regarding allegations of genocide against the Rohingya, a case that could influence international legal pressure on Myanmar's military authorities.