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Albanese: COP31 must deliver practical results at Antalya summit

Yenişafak English AA17:55, 11/11/2026, Wednesday
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Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told the COP31 Leaders' Summit in Antalya on Wednesday that the UN Climate Conference hosted by Türkiye must deliver practical results, emphasizing that the world stands at a critical juncture requiring immediate action on emissions reduction and climate finance for vulnerable nations.

'Critical decade' demands action

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed the COP31 Leaders' Summit in the Turkish resort city of Antalya on Wednesday, stating that the UN Climate Conference hosted by Türkiye must deliver "practical results" through global cooperation on clean energy and emissions reduction. Speaking after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Albanese emphasized that the world has entered a "critical decade" requiring immediate steps to limit global warming. He noted that while current trajectories suggest overshooting the 1.5-degree target, every fraction of a degree prevented would count toward preserving a stable climate.

Paris Agreement progress cited

Albanese highlighted progress achieved under the Paris Agreement, telling delegates that prior to the accord the world had been heading for approximately four degrees of warming while current estimates place the trajectory at around 2.6 degrees. He said that while the global community will likely exceed the 1.5-degree goal, the Paris framework has bent the emissions curve and redirected financial flows toward cleaner energy. "COP31 must be where our cooperation delivers practical results, unlocking investment in clean energy technologies, accelerating electrification, speeding up action for our oceans, unlocking climate finance for those who need it most," he said.

Pacific climate finance mechanism

The Australian prime minister drew particular attention to the climate challenges facing Pacific nations, announcing that Australia had worked with regional partners to establish the Pacific Resilience Facility as the first Pacific-led climate financing mechanism. "It is the first Pacific-led regional climate financing mechanism, a promise to our Pacific family that they will not face the climate crisis alone," he said, emphasizing that no nation should be left behind in the transition. Albanese urged participants to ensure vulnerable countries receive necessary capital, calling for accelerated electrification and the unlocking of climate finance to build stronger, cleaner economies.

Türkiye hosts, Australia presides

Türkiye is serving as host for COP31 while Australia holds the presidency of the negotiations, a dual structure Albanese said positions both nations to drive concrete implementation of climate commitments. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addressed the summit immediately before the Australian premier, calling for a new "Climate Justice Compact" built on shared responsibility among nations. Albanese concluded his remarks by urging delegates to turn ambition into implementation and forge ahead with commitments that ensure energy remains clean, reliable, and affordable for future generations.

Titles :anthony albanesecop31antalyatürkiyeparis agreementpacific resilience facilityclimate financeaustralia
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Albanese: COP31 must deliver practical results at Antalya summit
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