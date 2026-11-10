China hands over remains of US WWII pilots

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Handover ceremony

The Chinese military on Tuesday transferred to the United States the remains of American aviators who perished while aiding China's war against Japan during World War II, holding a formal ceremony in Chengdu to mark the moment of bilateral cooperation. Chinese state broadcaster CGTN reported that the handover took place in the capital of southwestern Sichuan province.

According to China's Defense Ministry, the remains were recovered from areas along the historic Hump Route, a wartime air corridor linking India and China over the Himalayas. Beijing said it had worked with Washington for years on humanitarian efforts to locate the remains of missing American military personnel.

Cooperation on recovery

China's Defense Ministry said it remains willing to continue cooperation in recovering wartime remains, describing the efforts as a reflection of the two countries' shared history in the fight against Japan. The ministry added that such joint work demonstrates a mutual commitment to honoring those who died during the Allied war effort.

The Hump Route legacy

The Hump Route served as a vital supply corridor during World War II, carrying military supplies from British India across the Himalayas into China after Japanese forces disrupted overland routes. American transport aircraft flew hazardous missions over mountainous terrain in unpredictable weather conditions, suffering heavy losses.

The airlift provided a crucial supply line for Chinese forces resisting Japan from 1942 to 1945. The route — flown over the eastern Himalayan ranges — saw hundreds of aircraft lost to storms, icing and enemy action, making it one of the most dangerous supply missions of the war.