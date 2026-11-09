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6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Solomon Islands

6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Solomon Islands

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10:11, 09/11/2026, Monday
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6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Solomon Islands
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The US Geological Survey said a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the Solomon Islands on Monday, jolting the South Pacific archipelago 27 kilometers southwest of Lata at 0335GMT, though authorities have not reported any casualties or infrastructure damage from the tremor.

Quake strikes South Pacific nation

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the Solomon Islands on Monday morning, the US Geological Survey said, jolting the South Pacific archipelago near the provincial capital of Lata. The temblor occurred at 0335GMT, striking 27 kilometers southwest of Lata, which serves as the administrative center of Temotu province.

Epicenter measurements

The epicenter was located at a depth of 25 kilometers beneath the surface, according to preliminary data released by the USGS. Seismologists initially determined the coordinates at 10.90 degrees south latitude and 165.62 degrees east longitude, placing the shallow rupture offshore near the Santa Cruz Islands.

Damage assessment

No casualties or infrastructure damage were reported from the offshore tremor. The Solomon Islands sits along the volatile Pacific Ring of Fire, where frequent seismic activity results from the collision of the Australian and Pacific tectonic plates.

Titles :solomon islandslatatemotu provinceus geological surveypacific ring of firesanta cruz islandsseismic activity
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