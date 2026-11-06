Home
World
Asia
Fidan: Mecca defense alliance open to regional peace partners

Fidan: Mecca defense alliance open to regional peace partners

Yenişafak English AA
13:41, 06/11/2026, FridayU: Update: 13:47, 06/11/2026, Friday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Fidan: Mecca defense alliance open to regional peace partners
File Photo

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said regional countries sharing a common vision of peace could join the Mecca defense alliance, writing in Anadolu Agency's monthly magazine that Türkiye signed the pact with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan because they share its vision of "regional solutions to regional problems."

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that regional countries sharing a common vision of peace could join the Mecca defense alliance, a trilateral pact signed with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan that aims to strengthen deterrence and contribute to regional stability.

Regional ownership

Fidan made the remarks in an article titled "The Role of Regional Ownership in Our Foreign Policy: the Mecca Defense Alliance" for the November issue of Anadolu's monthly magazine, AA Briefing. He said Türkiye signed the Mecca Agreement for Joint Defense with Islamabad and Riyadh because they share its vision of "regional solutions to regional problems."

The alliance aims to contribute to regional stability by strengthening deterrence, Fidan noted. He stressed that the global governance system is going through a turbulent period and that the Middle East is at the center of global challenges.

Strategic priorities

"The Mecca Defense Alliance lies at the intersection of our strategic foreign policy priorities, which can be summarized as strengthening regional peace and stability, supporting development and prosperity, expanding the institutional framework of our foreign relations, and contributing to the transformation of the global system," Fidan said. In his article, he also offered assessments of the institutional framework of foreign relations, the global governance system and Türkiye's vision for the future.

AA Briefing

AA Briefing brings readers comprehensive analyses of global and regional developments, combining expert assessments, special research, original commentary and detailed infographics on foreign policy, security, the economy, technology, the environment and social transformations. The magazine aims to present complex global developments from a clear, comprehensive and multidimensional perspective.

Seeking to serve as a reliable reference for policymakers, academics, researchers, media professionals and readers interested in global transformations, each issue examines the background and implications of major developments, as well as possible future scenarios. The November issue examines two simultaneous trends unfolding across a region stretching from Iran to the Horn of Africa.

The November issue also features detailed analyses of the second maritime front of the US-Iran war through Yemen and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, growing fears of Russia in Europe, the security environment in the Black Sea and developments surrounding the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31), which Türkiye is set to host. The issue is available at aakitap.com.tr and selected bookstores and retail outlets across Türkiye.

Titles :hakan fidanfidanmecca defense alliancesaudi arabiapakistantürkiye foreign policyaa briefingregional security
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026