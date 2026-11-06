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IRGC says tankers caught fire in Hormuz after striking mines

IRGC says tankers caught fire in Hormuz after striking mines

Yenişafak English AA
13:42, 06/11/2026, FridayU: Update: 13:47, 06/11/2026, Friday
AFP
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IRGC says tankers caught fire in Hormuz after striking mines
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Iran's Revolutionary Guards said two oil tankers caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz after striking naval mines, accusing the vessels of transiting with US military support.

Tankers catch fire in Hormuz

Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Friday announced that two oil tankers had caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz after striking naval mines, accusing the vessels of attempting to transit via unauthorized routes with American military support. The incident came a day after Iranian media reported that five other tankers and a tugboat had caught fire in similar circumstances within the strategic waterway, though maritime officials have not confirmed either set of claims.

Guards accuse US of backing 'violating' ships

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement carried by state television that "two violating oil tankers -- one east of the Strait of Hormuz and the other within the Strait itself -- that attempted to transit via an unauthorised route struck mines," alleging the vessels had deactivated their navigation systems. "The two tankers had deactivated all of their navigation and identification systems and were attempting to exit the Strait of Hormuz... with the support of the aggressor and terrorist American military, but following the collision with mines, they caught fire and were brought to a stop," the Guards added.

US responds with port blockade

Tehran has sought to restrict traffic through the chokepoint — which normally carries about one-fifth of global oil consumption — since the outbreak of war in the region on February 28. The United States has responded by imposing a blockade on Iranian ports and escorting tankers through the strait to maintain the flow of energy exports.

US Central Command reported last month that it had assisted Gulf countries in exporting 1.5 billion barrels of oil via Hormuz since the summer, and recently announced that all mines had been cleared from the waterway. No confirmation of the reported incidents has emerged from independent maritime authorities.

Titles :irgcislamic revolutionary guard corpsstrait of hormuziranus central commandoil tankersnaval mines
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