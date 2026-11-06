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Israeli attacks kill two Palestinians in Gaza, including medical student

Israeli attacks kill two Palestinians in Gaza, including medical student

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13:43, 06/11/2026, FridayU: Update: 13:46, 06/11/2026, Friday
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Israeli attacks kill two Palestinians in Gaza, including medical student
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Medical sources said two Palestinians died Friday from wounds sustained in earlier Israeli attacks on Gaza City, including a medical student at the Islamic University and a resident of the Al-Shati refugee camp, as Israeli forces continued to violate the fragile ceasefire agreement.

Medical sources said Friday that two Palestinians have died from wounds sustained in earlier Israeli attacks on Gaza City, including a medical student at the Islamic University, as the death toll from ongoing ceasefire violations continued to climb.

Fatalities at Al-Shifa Hospital

A Palestinian man died from injuries sustained several days earlier in an Israeli strike on the al-Blakhiyah area of Al-Shati refugee camp, a medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital told Anadolu. Sara Abu Jiyab, a resident of the same camp and a medical student at the Islamic University of Gaza, also succumbed to wounds from an Israeli airstrike that hit the university campus in late October, the source added.

Fire on displaced civilians

Israeli forces opened heavy fire Friday toward the Al-Mawasi area northwest of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, with some bullets striking tents sheltering displaced Palestinians, according to witnesses. The gunfire caused panic among families sheltering in the coastal area, though no immediate casualties were reported from the incident.

Ceasefire under strain

The deaths came amid continued Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025. Gaza’s Health Ministry said violations of the truce have killed 1,602 Palestinians and wounded 5,799 others since it began. More than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 wounded since Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, according to the ministry.

Titles :gaza strippalestineal-shati refugee campislamic university of gazasara abu jiyabrafahgaza health ministryceasefire violations
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