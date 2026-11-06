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Israeli party urges Herzog to grant Eisenkot mandate to form government

Israeli party urges Herzog to grant Eisenkot mandate to form government

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09:59, 06/11/2026, FridayU: Update: 10:16, 06/11/2026, Friday
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Israeli party urges Herzog to grant Eisenkot mandate to form government
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The Yashar party has called on Israeli President Isaac Herzog to assign its chairman Gadi Eisenkot the task of forming the next government after Eisenkot secured 67 recommendations from lawmakers, the largest such backing since 2015 and significantly more than the 46 received by caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Record recommendation tally

The Yashar party on Thursday urged President Isaac Herzog to hand the mandate to form the next government to its leader Gadi Eisenkot, citing a tally of 67 recommendations from Knesset members. The party noted this figure represents the largest number of recommendations given to any candidate for forming a government since 2015, signaling what it described as Israelis' desire for change and a complete lack of confidence in Netanyahu's continued leadership, according to The Times of Israel.

'No mandate, no majority'

The party sharply criticized the caretaker prime minister's position in a statement issued following the consultations. "Benjamin Netanyahu is a caretaker prime minister leading a minority of just 46 seats," the party said. "He has no mandate, no majority and no public trust." Yashar urged Herzog to give Eisenkot the mandate "as soon as possible" so he can form a national emergency government "that will begin working for all Israeli citizens."

Herzog to assign mandate Sunday

Herzog said Thursday that while the consultation results appear clear, the ability to form a government remains uncertain due to mutual vetoes between and within the parliamentary blocs. The president said he will hold further personal talks with party leaders before determining who is able to secure a Knesset majority, intending to assign the mandate on Sunday. Israel held parliamentary elections on Oct. 27, with neither Netanyahu's bloc nor the opposition securing an outright majority, leaving the country in political deadlock as required coalition negotiations continue.

Titles :gadi eisenkotisaac herzogbenjamin netanyahuyashar partyisrael electionsknessetgovernment formation
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