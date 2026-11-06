Trump weighs replacements for Defense Secretary Hegseth

US President Donald Trump has told several allies in recent days that he is considering replacing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and has sought recommendations for potential successors ahead of this week's midterm elections, according to an NBC News report published Thursday citing people familiar with the discussions. Trump asked several allies in the runup to Tuesday's elections whom they would recommend to succeed Hegseth, two people familiar with the conversations told the outlet. The discussions come amid growing tensions between Hegseth and members of Congress from both parties over the administration's military operations, transparency and Pentagon spending.

Some of Hegseth's upcoming travel has also been put on hold, according to four people familiar with the matter, while two said the changes could reflect political developments following the midterms — where the continuing Iran war was a major issue — or Trump's consideration of resuming major military action. Hegseth was among the few Cabinet members absent from the White House East Room on Tuesday night, where Trump and administration officials gathered to watch election results, according to a senior administration official and two other people familiar with the gathering. A Defense Department official confirmed that Hegseth was in Washington but provided no further explanation for his absence.

White House denies shakeup plans

Trump dismissed speculation about a potential leadership change Wednesday, telling reporters he was not planning to replace the Pentagon chief. "No, he's doing a very good job," he said. Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell also defended Hegseth, saying the defense secretary remained committed to his position through the end of Trump's term despite what he called Democratic "witch hunts."

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Trump praised Hegseth's performance and criticized previous military leadership as "woke" while insisting the defense secretary enjoyed his full confidence. Hegseth has faced mounting criticism from lawmakers in both parties, with some questioning the administration's handling of the war with Iran and demanding greater transparency about military operations and their financial costs. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, a vocal Republican critic of the conflict, introduced a resolution in September seeking Hegseth's impeachment and announced following the Nov. 3 midterm elections that he intends to force a House vote on the articles as early as next week unless Hegseth resigns. "There is one contingency in which I won't reintroduce the articles of impeachment: Hegseth resigns," he wrote on the social media platform X.