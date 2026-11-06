Rubio says Venezuela elections could ideally take place in 2027

Election Timeline

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday that elections in Venezuela could "ideally" take place next year, but warned that significant institutional reforms must precede any vote, according to The New York Times. Speaking to the newspaper at the White House, Rubio declined to guarantee elections would be held before President Donald Trump leaves office.

Rubio stated that Washington was working to support Venezuela’s transition to democracy. "I think people will be happy the way this turns out and the trajectory that it’s on," he said in the interview.

Institutional Reform Requirements

Rubio identified the replacement of Venezuela’s Supreme Court and electoral council, reforms to its security forces and progress on restructuring national debt as key priorities. US-backed negotiations between Venezuela’s interim government and opposition representatives were expected to produce a reformed Supreme Court by mid-December, he said.

Negotiators are also expected to meet next week to discuss appointing new electoral council members, Rubio added. A US official told the newspaper that debt restructuring was important for eventually lifting sweeping American sanctions, partly because creditors could otherwise seek to seize Venezuelan assets.

Military and Economic Challenges

Rubio stressed the importance of securing support from Venezuela’s armed forces for any future government, warning that the military’s cooperation would be essential to political stability. "You got to have the buy-in of the security forces in any country in the world, because that’s what you’re going to need to govern," he said.

He also highlighted Venezuela’s debt burden, estimated at more than $200 billion, as a major obstacle to economic recovery. Rubio expressed support for expanding military cooperation between Washington and Caracas, including a potential agreement establishing legal protections for US troops operating in Venezuela.

US Intervention Context

The US carried out a military operation in Venezuela on Jan. 3, seizing President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. Trump said his administration would "run" Venezuela and its oil assets during a transition period, according to the report.

Then-Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as interim president on Jan. 5, taking the oath before the National Assembly two days after the capture. Rubio said the two governments had not yet discussed the proposed military arrangement in detail but suggested closer security cooperation could improve Venezuelan forces’ capabilities.