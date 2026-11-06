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US judge blocks Trump's planned Washington triumphal arch

US judge blocks Trump's planned Washington triumphal arch

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13:42, 06/11/2026, FridayU: Update: 13:46, 06/11/2026, Friday
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US judge blocks Trump's planned Washington triumphal arch
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A federal judge issued a 14-day temporary restraining order against President Donald Trump's planned triumphal arch in Washington just hours after a planning commission approved the controversial project.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Thursday temporarily blocked construction of President Donald Trump's planned triumphal arch in Washington, issuing a 14-day order barring the administration from work at the proposed site less than an hour after a federal planning commission approved the project, according to CNN.

Federal court intervenes

Chutkan's order cited concerns including potential economic impacts and traffic disruptions that could result from immediate construction activity near the Potomac River and Arlington National Cemetery. The ruling halts the administration's plans to begin work on the 250-foot (76-meter) monument, which Trump has said would commemorate the nation's 250th anniversary while serving as a major tourist attraction.

Commission approval

The National Capital Planning Commission approved the project in an 8-4 vote earlier on Thursday following more than eight hours of public testimony from over 120 citizens. The commission — which oversees architectural and design changes in Washington — heard from veterans who opposed the monument despite the administration's intention to reshape the capital's landscape.

Preservation concerns

Opponents argued the project lacked required congressional authorization and would obstruct views of historic landmarks including the Lincoln Memorial. A National Park Service review released in August found the monument could adversely affect as many as 42 historic sites, with the most serious impacts concentrated on six locations near the structure.

Legal and timeline obstacles

Critics also challenged the administration's accelerated approval process, contending it bypassed important historic preservation requirements. The temporary court order creates another legal obstacle to Trump's goal of completing the monument before leaving office in January 2029.

Titles :donald trumptanya chutkanwashington dcnational capital planning commissiontriumphal archus federal courtnational park servicehistoric preservation
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