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Trump voices support for Hegseth amid reported Pentagon discontent

Trump voices support for Hegseth amid reported Pentagon discontent

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17:54, 05/11/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 18:37, 05/11/2026, Thursday
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Trump voices support for Hegseth amid reported Pentagon discontent
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US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he intends to retain Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth despite receiving calls from critics questioning his leadership at the Pentagon, acknowledging that confirming a successor would prove substantially more difficult once Democrats assume Senate control in January.

Trump reaffirms confidence in Pentagon chief

US President Donald Trump on Thursday defended Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth against mounting criticism, stating that he has “every intention” to retain the Pentagon chief despite receiving private calls questioning his leadership. “I have every intention to keep him,” Trump told ABC News in an interview, pushing back against speculation about Hegseth’s future. The president acknowledged that some individuals had contacted him to raise concerns about the defense secretary’s performance, though he dismissed the validity of such complaints.

“I get these calls, you know, about him. I don’t understand why,” Trump said, suggesting the criticism was unfounded. Earlier on Wednesday, the president had dismissed reports that he was considering replacing Hegseth, telling reporters that the defense secretary was “doing a very good job.”

Pentagon dismisses speculation

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell rejected suggestions that Hegseth might step down, stating that the defense secretary would not be swayed by political pressure. “Secretary Hegseth will not back down or be deterred by politicians seeking to score partisan points,” Parnell said, according to agency reports. He added that Hegseth remains fully dedicated to his role, noting that “Secretary Hegseth is 100% committed to leading the Department until the end of President Trump’s term in office.”

Political backdrop and Senate transition

Trump also acknowledged the practical difficulties of confirming a new defense secretary once Democrats assume control of the Senate in January, as the incoming majority will possess the votes necessary to block nominees. The timing of the president’s comments comes amid broader Republican soul-searching over recent electoral setbacks, with Vice President JD Vance stating earlier Wednesday that the party’s midterm election losses stemmed from the ongoing war with Iran.

Democrats have consistently criticized both the Iran war and Hegseth’s management of the conflict, though Trump maintains that his defense secretary retains his full confidence. The Senate transition is scheduled to take place when the new congressional session convenes early next year.

Titles :donald trumppete hegsethjd vancepentagonus senateiran warus politics
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