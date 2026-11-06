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NATO-Ukraine Council holds emergency talks on winter defense

NATO-Ukraine Council holds emergency talks on winter defense

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10:10, 06/11/2026, FridayU: Update: 10:16, 06/11/2026, Friday
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NATO-Ukraine Council holds emergency talks on winter defense
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Ukraine's mission to NATO said the council convened Thursday in Brussels to address urgent defense requirements ahead of winter, emphasizing the need to mobilize partners and accelerate concrete weapons deliveries before the upcoming Defense Contact Group meeting led by Britain and Germany on Nov. 17.

Emergency talks on winter defense

The NATO-Ukraine Council convened an extraordinary session on Thursday at alliance headquarters in Brussels to assess Ukraine's pressing defense requirements ahead of the winter season, with Secretary General Mark Rutte presiding over discussions with senior Ukrainian officials. Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Sergiy Boyev attended the meeting in person while Defense Ministry official Serhii Sobko joined via video conference, according to a statement from Ukraine's Mission to NATO.

Demands for immediate equipment deliveries

The Ukrainian delegation urged allied nations to expedite military assistance and fulfill pending commitments. "It is essential to mobilise all partners to the fullest extent, accelerate new decisions, and translate previously announced commitments into concrete deliveries of equipment or transfers of funds," the mission said in its statement. Officials emphasized that the timing was critical given the approaching cold weather and continued Russian military pressure.

The delegation presented allied representatives with detailed assessments of current battlefield conditions and anticipated requirements for the coming months. Ukrainian officials specifically highlighted gaps in air defense capabilities and artillery stockpiles needed to counter ongoing Russian operations.

Preparation for November summit

Thursday's session served as a preparatory meeting for the Ukraine Defense Contact Group gathering scheduled for Nov. 17, which will be co-hosted by Britain and Germany. "Now was precisely the time to provide partners with the latest information on the scale and nature of Russian threats, and to present Ukraine's needs and priority expectations — both to 'fight tonight' and to 'fight tomorrow,' meaning Ukraine's requirements for next year," the statement said.

Titles :natoukrainemark ruttesergiy boyevserhii sobkoukraine defense contact groupbrusselsrussia-ukraine war
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