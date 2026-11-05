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European leaders hail US midterm results as 'victory for democracy'

European leaders hail US midterm results as 'victory for democracy'

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10:14, 05/11/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 10:32, 05/11/2026, Thursday
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European leaders hail US midterm results as 'victory for democracy'
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European leaders on Wednesday welcomed projected Democratic victories in the US midterm elections as a reaffirmation of democratic institutions, while several senior officials stressed the need for the continent to assume greater responsibility for its own security regardless of Washington's political alignment.

Democrats were projected to regain control of both chambers of the United States Congress on Wednesday, dealing a sharp setback to President Donald Trump's legislative agenda and prompting senior European officials to welcome the outcome as a reaffirmation of democratic resilience while urging the continent to reduce its strategic dependence on Washington.

Reactions across Europe

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot hailed the projected results as "very good news for American democracy," telling the National Assembly that electoral outcomes remain the sovereign domain of citizens rather than algorithms or private interests. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wrote on social media that voters had rejected hatred, sexism and climate change denial, declaring that "the far-right wave that Feijoo and Abascal are trying to jump on is no longer growing: it is crumbling." Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani reaffirmed Rome's commitment to cooperation with Washington, stating that his government "always respect the will of the American people."

Strategic autonomy push

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger welcomed voter participation but cautioned that European security must not depend on how people in Kansas or Iowa vote, writing on X that "we are strengthening our own defense capabilities and our own competitiveness." German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius congratulated the Democrats while stressing that "NATO must become more European in order to be able to remain transatlantic," adding that Berlin "is taking on more responsibility and a larger share of the burdens within the alliance." Danish European Parliament member Christel Schaldemose expressed cautious optimism regarding support for Ukraine and the green transition, noting that the continent must nevertheless become stronger and more self-reliant.

Legislative outlook

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham welcomed Trump's acceptance of the results, telling broadcasters that "I feel the world has an opportunity now to unite around the issue that is affecting us all – and that’s the cost of living," while pledging to work for Middle East de-escalation. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis predicted legislative paralysis ahead, telling Echo24 that "I think this means that by the end of President Trump's mandate it will be all impeachment and veto, it will be a certain paralysis," though he expressed hope that Washington would fulfill promises to end the war in Ukraine. The new congressional majorities are scheduled to take office in January 2027.

Titles :us midterm electionsdonald trumpus congresseuropean unionnatotransatlantic relationspedro sanchezboris pistorius
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