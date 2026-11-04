Home
Türkiye
Education
Türkiye to unveil $6B decarbonization platform at COP31

Türkiye to unveil $6B decarbonization platform at COP31

Yenişafak English AA
17:43, 04/11/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 17:56, 04/11/2026, Wednesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Türkiye to unveil $6B decarbonization platform at COP31
File photo

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir said the Türkiye Industrial Decarbonization Investment Platform will be launched at the UN climate summit in Antalya, targeting heavy industry with over $6 billion in funding by 2030 to achieve annual emissions reductions of 20 million tons.

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir announced that Türkiye will formally launch the Türkiye Industrial Decarbonization Investment Platform (TIDIP) at the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, unveiling an initiative designed to channel over $6 billion into heavy industry decarbonization efforts by 2030.

Multilateral backing

The platform was established through collaboration between Ankara’s Industry and Technology Ministry, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), and the International Finance Corporation (IFC). The Climate Investment Funds’ Clean Technology Fund has committed $250 million in initial financing, with additional financial institutions expected to join the joint declaration scheduled for release during the summit.

Sectoral targets

TIDIP will concentrate investment on carbon-intensive industries including iron and steel, aluminum, cement, and fertilizer production, targeting an annual reduction of 20 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions while mobilizing more than $6 billion by decade’s end. Decarbonization projects will cluster around five thematic pillars — green hydrogen, carbon capture, energy efficiency, renewable electricity, and emerging climate technologies — according to ministry officials.

EU partnership

Kacir emphasized that the initiative aims to fortify Ankara’s cooperation with Brussels throughout the green transition. “We believe that the €5.7 billion ($6.4 billion) in EU support to the platform during the IPA III (Instrument for Pre-accession Assistance in 2021-2027) period will significantly strengthen the platform and mobilize more financing for decarbonization investments, as we aim to build on the foundation we already established between Türkiye and the EU over the past 20 years and deepen our partnership via next-generation technologies and strategic investments,” he said. The summit will run from Nov. 9-20 in Antalya.

Titles :mehmet fatih kacircop31antalyaebrdclimate investment fundseugreen hydrogencarbon capture
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026