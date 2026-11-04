EU defense chief warns Russian military spending nears European levels

Berlin Security Conference

EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius warned on Tuesday that Russian military spending will nearly match Europe's combined defense expenditure next year when measured in purchasing power parity terms. Speaking at the Berlin Security Conference, he stated: "Russian military potential is not diminishing." He added: "If you calculate in purchasing power parity terms, Russia is ready to spend almost the same amount that we Europeans are going to spend next year, around €500 billion ($559 billion)."

Transatlantic priorities

Kubilius stressed the need to strengthen the European pillar within NATO as Washington shifts its strategic focus toward the Indo-Pacific region. "Americans will pay more and more attention towards the Indo-Pacific region. And that is what we need to have in mind when we are talking about what capabilities we need to develop here on the European continent," he said.

He noted that Europeans must invest in addressing capability gaps to ensure continental security remains robust amid the US pivot. The commissioner emphasized that new investments should focus on areas where allies currently lack sufficient capacity.

EU-NATO relationship

The commissioner reiterated that Brussels' plans to bolster defense capabilities do not represent an alternative to the Atlantic alliance. "There really is no competition between the European Union and NATO. NATO is a military might, EU is an economic power. And our task is how to combine these two strengths into European defense capabilities which should deter Russia," Kubilius said.

The remarks come amid ongoing debates within the 32-member alliance over burden-sharing and strategic autonomy.