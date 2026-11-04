Home
World
Europe
EU defense chief warns Russian military spending nears European levels

EU defense chief warns Russian military spending nears European levels

Yenişafak English AA
07:38, 04/11/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 08:18, 04/11/2026, Wednesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
EU defense chief warns Russian military spending nears European levels
File photo

Andrius Kubilius says Moscow's military budget will match Europe's combined expenditure next year in purchasing power parity terms, warning that Russian military potential is not diminishing as the US pivots to the Indo-Pacific.

Berlin Security Conference

EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius warned on Tuesday that Russian military spending will nearly match Europe's combined defense expenditure next year when measured in purchasing power parity terms. Speaking at the Berlin Security Conference, he stated: "Russian military potential is not diminishing." He added: "If you calculate in purchasing power parity terms, Russia is ready to spend almost the same amount that we Europeans are going to spend next year, around €500 billion ($559 billion)."

Transatlantic priorities

Kubilius stressed the need to strengthen the European pillar within NATO as Washington shifts its strategic focus toward the Indo-Pacific region. "Americans will pay more and more attention towards the Indo-Pacific region. And that is what we need to have in mind when we are talking about what capabilities we need to develop here on the European continent," he said.

He noted that Europeans must invest in addressing capability gaps to ensure continental security remains robust amid the US pivot. The commissioner emphasized that new investments should focus on areas where allies currently lack sufficient capacity.

EU-NATO relationship

The commissioner reiterated that Brussels' plans to bolster defense capabilities do not represent an alternative to the Atlantic alliance. "There really is no competition between the European Union and NATO. NATO is a military might, EU is an economic power. And our task is how to combine these two strengths into European defense capabilities which should deter Russia," Kubilius said.

The remarks come amid ongoing debates within the 32-member alliance over burden-sharing and strategic autonomy.

Titles :andrius kubiliuseu defense commissionerberlin security conferencenatorussiamilitary spendingpurchasing power parityeuropean union
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026