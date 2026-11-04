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German Chancellor Merz urges Russia to end war, proposes Oleshky ceasefire model

German Chancellor Merz urges Russia to end war, proposes Oleshky ceasefire model

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07:33, 04/11/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 08:12, 04/11/2026, Wednesday
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German Chancellor Merz urges Russia to end war, proposes Oleshky ceasefire model
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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday urged Moscow to end the war in Ukraine, proposing that a regional ceasefire in Oleshky serve as a template for broader truces covering energy infrastructure and the Black Sea as he hosted President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday called for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, urging Moscow to embrace a regional ceasefire in Oleshky as a model for broader truces covering energy infrastructure and the Black Sea during a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin.

Merz proposes Oleshky model for broader truce

"Our message to Russia is therefore: it is time for an end to this war," Merz declared alongside Zelenskyy. "The regional ceasefire in Oleshky can be a model for a ceasefire for energy and in the Black Sea."

Merz said Russia has so far refused such steps, noting that its attacks in the Black Sea risk further escalation while threatening to trigger a worldwide food crisis at the expense of the poorest countries.

Europe's central role in peace architecture

Merz emphasized that a new round of peace talks represents the right step forward, stressing that Europe must and wants to play a decisive role in the process. He said central elements of any peace solution, whether concerning sanctions or security architecture, can only be resolved with European involvement, adding that all parties involved understand this reality.

"It is now up to Russia to show that Russia is ready for serious negotiations," the chancellor continued. Until Moscow demonstrates such readiness, he added, Germany and its partners will increase pressure and continue supporting Ukraine with full force.

NATO allies commit €70 billion for 2026

On military assistance, Merz noted that NATO allies had agreed on €70 billion ($78.3 billion) in support for Ukraine for 2026, stressing that all partners must fulfill this commitment. Supporting Ukraine serves both German and European interests, he said, with all Europeans sharing responsibility rather than Berlin bearing the burden alone.

Merz said he will discuss further support for Ukraine next week with his counterparts from France and the United Kingdom. Germany will host a summit of the Coalition of the Willing in Berlin the week after, focusing on coordinating additional aid, reaffirming readiness to provide security guarantees backed by a military exercise beginning in the coming days, and aligning ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Titles :friedrich merzvolodymyr zelenskyygermanyukrainerussia-ukraine warnatooleshkyblack seaberlin
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