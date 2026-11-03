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Russia downs nearly 500 drones targeting Moscow: mayor

Russia downs nearly 500 drones targeting Moscow: mayor

Yenişafak English AA
12:55, 03/11/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 13:04, 03/11/2026, Tuesday
AFP
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Russia downs nearly 500 drones targeting Moscow: mayor
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Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Russian air defenses downed 493 drones overnight, with 187 neutralized near the city. The assault marks one of the largest aerial attacks on the capital in recent months.

Mass drone attack on Moscow

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday that Russian air defenses had downed nearly 500 drones targeting the capital overnight, with the bulk intercepted on outer approaches while 187 were neutralized as they neared the city.

The mayor posted the operational details on Telegram, stating the wave of attacks unfolded between 20:30 on November 2 and 07:30 on November 3. He said defense systems engaged targets throughout the night as the unmanned aerial vehicles approached from multiple directions.

Air defense response

Sobyanin posted on Telegram that "Between 20:30 (1730 GMT) on November 2 and 07:30 (0430 GMT) on November 3, 493 UAVs flew towards the Moscow region," noting that most were downed on the outer approaches. "187 drones were neutralised as they approached Moscow," he added.

The scale of the overnight barrage marks one of the largest aerial assaults on the Russian capital in recent months. Russian military officials have reported a steady escalation in drone attacks targeting Moscow since the beginning of autumn.

Titles :sergei sobyaninmoscowrussiadrone attackuavrussian air defense
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