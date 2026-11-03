Trump reopens Lincoln Memorial pool, attacks Democrats ahead of midterms

Pool reopening after extensive repairs

US President Donald Trump on Monday officially reopened the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool following months of extensive repairs, using the ceremonial event on the eve of congressional elections to highlight his administration's infrastructure achievements. The historic pool, constructed between 1920 and 1923, had suffered from chronic leaks, algae buildup and vandalism prior to the restoration work, according to remarks delivered at the site.

Trump told attendees that his administration had replaced the aging pipes and resurfaced the structure, completing the project at a significantly lower cost than originally projected. "I'm thrilled to announce the official opening of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool," he said during the ceremony.

Political attacks ahead of midterms

Turning to Tuesday's midterm elections, Trump characterized the vote as "the most important midterm I believe in our lifetime" while warning that Democrats had nominated "the most extreme and dangerous slate of candidates in American history." He framed the contest as a pivotal moment that would determine the nation's trajectory for years to come.

The president renewed a previous campaign pledge by promising that Republican victories would result in direct payments to citizens. "If we win the election, everybody is going to get $5,000. Every adult is going to get $5,000. But you have to spend it in the United States of America," he said, adding that the funds would be restricted to domestic purchases.

Iran claims and military complex

On foreign policy, Trump stated that "we had a war with Iran. We won," saying that Washington now controls the Strait of Hormuz following the recent conflict. He noted that Tehran has requested a cessation of US targeting of Iranian leaders, adding "and we will" agree to such terms if negotiations progress.

Trump separately announced plans for a new "Triumphal Arc Military Complex" to be constructed near Arlington Memorial Bridge, describing the facility as a major expansion of drone capabilities. The project "is going to have tremendous drone capability," he said, though he provided no timeline for construction.