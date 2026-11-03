OpenAI appoints ex-US Army secretary to national security role

OpenAI creates national security role

OpenAI announced Monday it has appointed former US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll as senior counselor for national security modernization, creating a new position focused on advancing artificial intelligence integration into defense and cybersecurity operations. Driscoll will work with the company's senior leadership, government officials, industry executives and academic institutions to identify opportunities for advanced AI to strengthen national security capabilities among the United States and its allies. In his newly created role, he will advise public- and private-sector partners on modernizing policies to incorporate AI into national security frameworks.

Altman emphasizes international cooperation

OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman welcomed the appointment, highlighting the importance of international coordination in shaping artificial intelligence development. "AI should give people more power over their lives and people should have a say in how it's developed," Altman said.

Driscoll's Pentagon departure

Driscoll previously served as the 26th Secretary of the United States Army, overseeing the service's operations, modernization programs and resource allocation until his resignation earlier this year. His departure from the Pentagon followed reported disagreements with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth regarding Army leadership and modernization priorities.

Driscoll described his move to OpenAI as an opportunity to help military personnel and national security institutions benefit from rapidly advancing technology. "I'm joining OpenAI to help the United States and our allies put this technology to work responsibly, for the people who keep us safe," he said.