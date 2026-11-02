Canadian PM Carney discusses trade deal with Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney discussed the framework of a new bilateral trade agreement with US President Donald Trump on Sunday, describing the exchange as a potential breakthrough in months of strained economic relations between Ottawa and Washington.

Framework for renewed trade ties

Carney wrote on X that the leaders explored the structure of a mutually beneficial pact. "This builds on our recent constructive discussions on the outlines of a mutually beneficial trade deal that would create jobs for our workers, boost affordability for families, and fully respect Canada’s languages, culture, and sovereignty," he said, describing the exchange with Trump as a "good conversation." Carney added that negotiating teams from both countries would coordinate closely over the coming weeks to finalize terms.

Trump cites progress in talks

The Canadian leader's comments follow remarks by Trump last week, when the US president said Washington was "getting close to a deal" with Canada while alleging that Ottawa had long profited at the expense of American interests. Bilateral trade remains strained after both countries imposed tariffs on billions of dollars worth of goods following the collapse of previous negotiations.

White House silence

The White House has not issued an official statement regarding the conversation between the two leaders. Tariff disputes have persisted since the breakdown of earlier trade talks, with both sides levying duties on key imports.