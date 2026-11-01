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Trump vows 'close' scrutiny of China spy plot targeting Nvidia CEO

Trump vows 'close' scrutiny of China spy plot targeting Nvidia CEO

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11:16, 01/11/2026, SundayU: Update: 11:24, 01/11/2026, Sunday
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Trump vows 'close' scrutiny of China spy plot targeting Nvidia CEO
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US President Donald Trump vows to investigate allegations that Chinese intelligence targeted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, calling the executive "brilliant" and promising close scrutiny of the reported espionage attempt.

Trump vows scrutiny of spy allegations

President Donald Trump said on Saturday the United States is examining allegations that Chinese intelligence targeted Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang, voicing strong support for the semiconductor executive whom he called a "great, brilliant person." Trump told reporters at his Florida residence that he holds Huang in high regard and was previously unaware of the specific intelligence assessment. "I have a lot of respect for Jensen," Trump said, adding that he hopes the executive remains safe amid the reported security concerns.

Intelligence assessment

The New York Times reported Thursday that US intelligence officials concluded a Chinese executive connected to a Singapore-based data center firm had passed information to Beijing after interacting with Huang — allegations Chinese authorities dismissed as "groundless speculation." Asked whether he would retain Huang as an advisor, Trump said: "I would like to say yes. I mean, unless we find out something to the contrary, I've always found Jensen Huang to be very above board."

Advisory ties

The Taiwan-born businessman has counseled the administration on artificial intelligence policy and accompanied Trump during his May visit to Beijing. Huang has publicly advocated for maintaining Nvidia's chip sales to China, where authorities are accelerating domestic semiconductor development to reduce reliance on foreign technology. "We're going to check it out very closely," Trump said regarding the espionage allegations.

Titles :donald trumpjensen huangnvidiachinaespionageai policysemiconductorbeijingnew york timesus-china relations
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