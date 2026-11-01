Home
World
America
Trump says Russia-Ukraine deal 'very close' ahead of December G20

Trump says Russia-Ukraine deal 'very close' ahead of December G20

Yenişafak English AA
09:53, 01/11/2026, SundayU: Update: 10:35, 01/11/2026, Sunday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Trump says Russia-Ukraine deal 'very close' ahead of December G20
File photo

US President Donald Trump said a Russia-Ukraine peace deal was drawing near, suggesting a breakthrough could come before December's G20 summit at his Florida resort.

Trump eyes breakthrough before G20

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine was drawing near, telling conservative commentator Benny Johnson that a breakthrough could be achieved before the December G20 summit convenes at his Trump National Doral resort in Florida.

'Real good chance' of resolution

Speaking in the interview released Saturday, Trump acknowledged the bitter enmity between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy but maintained that negotiations were progressing toward a settlement. "I think we're getting very close to making a deal there," he said, adding that Washington was working on multiple agreements simultaneously.

The former president did not rule out the possibility of announcing an agreement during the G20 gathering, stating that the conflict could be resolved despite the personal animosity between the two leaders. "I think there's a real good chance we're going to have that one worked out," he said.

Iran and Cuba remarks

Trump also addressed Iran's nuclear ambitions, stating that Washington was determined to prevent Tehran from acquiring atomic weapons and saying that Iranian military capabilities had already been severely degraded. "We're going to finish that off," he said regarding the remaining threats, according to the interview transcript.

Turning to Latin America, Trump predicted the imminent collapse of Cuba's communist government, calling the island a "failed country" and suggesting that Washington could turn its attention to Havana after addressing Venezuela. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was monitoring the situation closely, he added. "We're going to get people back there very soon," Trump said.

Titles :donald trumpbenny johnsonrussia-ukraine warg20 summitvolodymyr zelenskyyvladimir putinmarco rubiocubairan nuclear programtrump national doral
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026