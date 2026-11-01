Trump says Russia-Ukraine deal 'very close' ahead of December G20

Trump eyes breakthrough before G20

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine was drawing near, telling conservative commentator Benny Johnson that a breakthrough could be achieved before the December G20 summit convenes at his Trump National Doral resort in Florida.

'Real good chance' of resolution

Speaking in the interview released Saturday, Trump acknowledged the bitter enmity between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy but maintained that negotiations were progressing toward a settlement. "I think we're getting very close to making a deal there," he said, adding that Washington was working on multiple agreements simultaneously.

The former president did not rule out the possibility of announcing an agreement during the G20 gathering, stating that the conflict could be resolved despite the personal animosity between the two leaders. "I think there's a real good chance we're going to have that one worked out," he said.

Iran and Cuba remarks

Trump also addressed Iran's nuclear ambitions, stating that Washington was determined to prevent Tehran from acquiring atomic weapons and saying that Iranian military capabilities had already been severely degraded. "We're going to finish that off," he said regarding the remaining threats, according to the interview transcript.

Turning to Latin America, Trump predicted the imminent collapse of Cuba's communist government, calling the island a "failed country" and suggesting that Washington could turn its attention to Havana after addressing Venezuela. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was monitoring the situation closely, he added. "We're going to get people back there very soon," Trump said.