Zelenskyy, Erdogan agree to work on new Black Sea grain corridor

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday he reached an agreement with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to establish a new Black Sea grain corridor following talks in Istanbul.

Istanbul talks

Speaking at a news conference, Zelenskyy stated: "Today, I reached an agreement with President Erdogan to work on the Black Sea grain corridor," noting Ankara's support for safe navigation.

The Ukrainian leader said Türkiye backs efforts to restore normal conditions, as talks continue amid diplomatic pushes to stabilize Black Sea shipping.

Regional security

Previous grain deals facilitated Ukrainian exports until 2023. Saturday's meeting signals renewed efforts to secure alternative maritime arrangements.