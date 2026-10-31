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Dutch professor with cancer creates AI twin to lecture after death

Dutch professor with cancer creates AI twin to lecture after death

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17:31, 31/10/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 19:00, 31/10/2026, Saturday
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Dutch professor with cancer creates AI twin to lecture after death
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Jan Rotmans, a 65-year-old professor of transition studies battling metastatic prostate cancer, said his digital twin will preserve decades of research on sustainability and societal transformation, with the first online iteration expected by late 2026 and plans for a holographic stage version to follow.

Jan Rotmans, a 65-year-old Dutch professor of transition studies battling terminal cancer, is developing an artificial intelligence version of himself to preserve his academic work and deliver lectures after his death, local media reported on Saturday.

Digital archive project

The digital twin will be constructed using Rotmans' extensive archive of books, scientific publications and recorded lectures, with the first online version scheduled for release by the end of 2026. The project aims to eventually produce a hologram capable of appearing on stage to address audiences, extending the professor's teaching career beyond his physical lifespan.

Recordings of Rotmans' voice, image and facial expressions have already been completed to feed the system's neural networks, according to Dutch public broadcaster NOS. The initiative is being developed by The Synths, a digital studio that previously created a virtual likeness of former Dutch footballer Ruud Gullit.

Expert warns of 'anthropomorphization' risks

Iris van Rooij, an artificial intelligence professor at Radboud University, criticized the undertaking as an undesirable development that could mislead users. She warned that people interacting with such digital models might mistakenly attribute human qualities — including emotions and genuine intelligence — to the algorithmic systems.

Rotmans countered that the digital twin is not intended to replace him personally but to ensure his knowledge remains accessible to future generations. He stated that he accepts the potential risks associated with the project and expects other researchers to pursue similar initiatives as the technology matures.

Professor acknowledges technical limits

The professor acknowledged that the technology carries inherent limitations, including the possibility that the AI could generate inaccurate information or statements he would not endorse. The system will undergo extensive testing before public release to mitigate these risks, he noted.

Rotmans, who has lived with metastatic prostate cancer for nearly two years, said his condition remains stable following encouraging recent medical results. He expressed hope that he would live long enough to interact with his AI counterpart and observe how it processes his teachings.

Titles :jan rotmansiris van rooijartificial intelligencedigital twinthe synthsnetherlandsradboud universitytransition studiesprostate cancer
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