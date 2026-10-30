The Kyiv City Military Administration said Friday that ballistic missiles and drones had targeted the Ukrainian capital since Thursday evening, killing one person, while Samara Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev reported two fatalities in his region as Russian air defenses intercepted more than 1,000 unmanned aerial vehicles across 19 regions.

Energy infrastructure targeted

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said the "massive" overnight assault affected Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Poltava, Donetsk and Volyn regions, stating that "the enemy’s primary target was the energy sector." He added that specialists were working to restore electricity supplies and that railway facilities had also come under fire. Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed it had conducted a large-scale strike against Ukrainian defense industry enterprises and supporting energy facilities, adding that port infrastructure and vessels used "in the interest" of Ukraine’s armed forces were also targeted.

Record drone deployments

Ukraine’s Air Force reported shooting down three cruise missiles and 96 of 113 Russian drones, noting ballistic missile launches from Russia’s Voronezh, Kursk and Bryansk regions. Samara Governor Fedorishchev accused Ukraine of launching a "record number" of drones against civilian infrastructure, though he did not identify specific sites hit. Ukrainian defense company Fire Point said its forces struck the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery in Samara with multiple hits, while Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said air defenses downed 862 drones headed toward the capital region.

Strikes follow reported pause

The reported refinery attack came after The Wall Street Journal said Ukraine had informally paused strikes on Russian energy infrastructure following pressure from US President Donald Trump, with the unofficial halt reportedly beginning early last week, according to the newspaper. Both countries have intensified attacks in recent months, targeting logistics centers, ports and energy facilities, while each side denies deliberately targeting civilians and maintains that strikes hit only military targets or facilities linked to military activities. Independent verification of claims from both sides remains difficult due to the ongoing conflict.