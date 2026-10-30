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Russian FM Lavrov arrives in US for G20 foreign ministers meeting

Russian FM Lavrov arrives in US for G20 foreign ministers meeting

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14:38, 30/10/2026, Friday
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Russian FM Lavrov arrives in US for G20 foreign ministers meeting
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Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Atlanta for the G20 foreign ministers' meeting hosted by Marco Rubio, after a 20-hour flight bypassing unfriendly airspace.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Atlanta on Friday to lead Moscow's delegation at the G20 foreign ministers' meeting, with his spokeswoman confirming that logistical arrangements were finalized at the last minute.

Flight path and arrival

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced Lavrov's arrival in the United States on Friday. State media reported that the delegation flew for more than 20 hours, charting a route that bypassed countries Moscow deems unfriendly.

Last-minute preparations

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed on Thursday that Lavrov would attend the two-day summit. "I should mention, however, that given that the departure is scheduled for within the next 24 hours, most issues were successfully resolved at the last minute," she said, noting that the delegation had completed all formalities and was prepared to engage in the proceedings.

Meeting host

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is hosting the gathering of foreign ministers from the world's largest economies. The meeting convenes as Washington maintains diplomatic pressure on Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine.

Titles :sergey lavrovmaria zakharovag20marco rubioatlantarussian foreign ministryus-russia relations
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