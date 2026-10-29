Iran president says regional countries can ensure security without US

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Thursday that regional countries are capable of ensuring their own security through cooperation without US involvement, calling for Muslim nations to reject American military presence in favor of regional solidarity.

Regional cooperation

Speaking at a ceremony marking a local holiday, Pezeshkian addressed regional issues and emphasized Islamic unity among neighbors. "We are brothers with all the countries around us, and we are all Muslims. Therefore, we can help one another and ensure the security of our region," he said, according to a statement from the Iranian presidency. He noted that regional powers possess the collective capacity to maintain stability without external intervention.

US presence rejected

Pezeshkian directly challenged Washington's role in the region and criticized its military expenditures. "Regional countries do not need the US to come from the other side of the world under the pretext of providing security," he said, accusing Washington of committing violations while presenting its presence as necessary for regional security. The president argued that American military spending drains resources that could otherwise support regional development.

Diplomatic standoff

The remarks come amid continued tensions between Tehran and Washington following the start of the current conflict on Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran and Tehran responded by targeting Israel and what it said were US positions in Arab countries. Washington and Tehran on June 18 signed a framework agreement and subsequently began negotiations, but the talks later collapsed over differences concerning freedom and security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz — a vital chokepoint for global energy shipments.