Türkiye, Jordan FMs discuss situation in Palestine

Regional consultations

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke with Jordanian Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Thursday to discuss the latest regional developments, including the situation in Palestine, according to Turkish diplomatic sources. The conversation reflects ongoing coordination between Ankara and Amman on Middle East security issues, with both capitals monitoring developments in the Palestinian territories.

The two ministers exchanged views on the evolving dynamics in the region, with particular emphasis on the humanitarian situation in Gaza and broader stability concerns. Diplomatic sources indicated that the call formed part of regular consultations between the two countries' foreign ministries amid continued efforts to address the conflict.

Diplomatic context

Türkiye and Jordan have maintained close diplomatic ties regarding regional crises, with both nations advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza and increased humanitarian access to the Palestinian enclave. Amman — which hosts a significant Palestinian refugee population — has historically served as a key interlocutor in mediation efforts involving Israel and the Palestinian Authority, while Ankara has intensified its diplomatic outreach to Arab states since the October 7 attacks.

Fidan, a former intelligence chief who assumed the foreign ministry portfolio in June 2023, has prioritized engagement with Jordan on Palestinian issues. Safadi has similarly engaged in shuttle diplomacy to rally international support for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the protection of civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.