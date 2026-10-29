Doha rejects 'ridiculous' allegations

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari on Thursday firmly rejected Israeli allegations that Doha interfered in this month's elections or funded efforts to sway voters, accusing politicians in Jerusalem of fabricating claims to mask political failures. "We categorically deny allegations that Qatar has interfered in Israeli elections or funded any activities intended to influence their outcome," Ansari said in a statement. He charged that certain Israeli politicians and media figures were using Qatar as a "scapegoat" for their setbacks, dismissing the accusations as "ridiculous and dangerous."

Israeli probe into 'hostile' interference

The rebuttal follows a request by Noam Sohlberg, chairman of Israel's election committee, who directed the Shin Bet security agency to investigate suspicions of "hostile foreign interference" benefiting Arab parties in the October 27 ballot. With all regular ballots counted, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc secured 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset while the opposition led by Eisenkot captured 48 and Arab parties took a combined 19 — leaving neither camp with the 61 seats required to form a majority government.

Qatar affirms support for Palestinian statehood

Ansari emphasized that any government emerging from the deadlock must respect international law and United Nations resolutions on the Palestinian issue, including the right to self-determination and an independent state along 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. He added that the allegations would not deter Doha from its mediation, diplomatic and humanitarian initiatives across the region.