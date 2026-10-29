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Iranian foreign minister says Tehran in talks on 7-day plan with US

Iranian foreign minister says Tehran in talks on 7-day plan with US

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10:12, 29/10/2026, Thursday
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Iranian foreign minister says Tehran in talks on 7-day plan with US
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Wednesday that Tehran maintains contact with mediators to review proposals for implementing a seven-day plan with the United States, stating that the Islamic Republic continues to give diplomacy a chance despite persistent military tensions with Washington.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Wednesday that Tehran remains in contact with mediators to advance a seven-day diplomatic initiative with Washington, posting on social media that the Islamic Republic continues to give diplomacy a chance despite ongoing military tensions.

Seven-day initiative

Writing on the platform X, Araghchi stated: "While our Brave Armed Forces are fully prepared to defend the Homeland, Iran continues to give diplomacy a chance to succeed." He added: "We remain in close and ongoing contact with intermediaries to review ideas that can ensure implementation of our 7-Day Plan in even less than a week."

The proposal was delivered to Washington through Qatari mediators in September, offering a structured timeline for de-escalation. It outlines a sequence where the United States would end hostilities, lift its naval blockade on Iranian ports, ease restrictions on oil exports and release frozen assets during the first five days.

On the sixth day, Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz to normal commercial shipping, while negotiations between Tehran and Washington toward a comprehensive agreement would resume on the seventh day. Araghchi noted that the proposed measures remain subject to agreement, adding that Tehran was reviewing Washington's response as of October 8.

Islamabad ceasefire

The diplomatic push comes amid efforts to preserve a fragile ceasefire established under the Islamabad Memorandum signed on June 18 following negotiations mediated by Pakistan and Oman. That agreement addressed several disputed issues, including maritime security in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, sanctions relief and the withdrawal of US naval restrictions on Iranian ports.

Oman, Pakistan and Qatar have maintained continuous diplomatic contacts aimed at resolving persistent differences between Tehran and Washington. Messages continue to be exchanged through intermediaries as both sides navigate the aftermath of months of military confrontation that pushed the region to the brink of wider conflict.

Titles :abbas araghchiiranunited statesqatarstrait of hormuzislamabad memorandumomanpakistandiplomacy
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