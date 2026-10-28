Jordan, Iran discuss sustainable ceasefire to end US-Tehran war

Diplomatic initiative

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi held telephone talks late Tuesday on securing a durable truce between Washington and Tehran, Amman’s Foreign Ministry said Wednesday. During the conversation, which Safadi received from Araghchi, the ministers examined proposals for a “sustainable ceasefire agreement” to end hostilities that have engulfed the region since late February.

Safadi stressed “the importance of joining efforts to restore calm and achieve lasting security and stability on foundations that ensure the security and stability of all countries in the region,” according to the ministry statement. The discussions focused specifically on “efforts to halt escalation and reach a comprehensive solution to the crisis” gripping US-Iran relations, the ministry added.

Strategic concerns

The Jordanian diplomat also underscored the necessity to “respect international law and the principles of good neighborliness, refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of states, and ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz,” the ministry noted. The call came amid frantic diplomatic efforts to contain tensions between Washington and Tehran over conditions for reopening the strategic waterway, a vital artery for global energy shipments.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18 to launch negotiations, though the talks later collapsed over disputes regarding navigation rights through the strait. The war began on February 28 when the US and Israel launched military action against Iran, prompting retaliatory strikes against Israeli territory and American military installations across Arab states.