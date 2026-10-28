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France says Israel vote will not alter two-state push

France says Israel vote will not alter two-state push

Yenişafak English AA
12:46, 28/10/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 12:49, 28/10/2026, Wednesday
AFP
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France says Israel vote will not alter two-state push
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Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Wednesday that France will continue advocating for a two-state solution regardless of which party wins Israel's election, insisting that Paris will not change course on its Middle East policy or its recognition of Palestinian statehood.

French position unchanged

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Wednesday stated that France will continue pushing for a two-state solution regardless of the outcome of Israel's election, telling France 2 television that "Our course will not change," whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition or the opposition bloc under Gadi Eisenkot claims victory. Speaking to the broadcaster as vote counting continued, Barrot stressed that Paris maintains a consistent position on the conflict.

"Our course is very clear, and our position remains unchanged," Barrot said. He added that France seeks "security for Israel, but also the prospect of two states living side-by-side — recognised, respected in their rights, and at peace."

Diplomatic strains

France and Israel have experienced strained diplomatic relations particularly since President Emmanuel Macron recognized a Palestinian state a year ago. Macron recently announced that France would cease trade with illegal Israeli settlements located in the occupied West Bank, deepening the rift between the two countries.

Election outcome

Barrot declined to speculate on whether diplomatic ties would improve should the opposition bloc come to power. "We must let things take their course," he said, noting that France must accept the governments that the people choose. No clear majority had emerged as of early Wednesday following the counting of half the votes, according to preliminary results.

Titles :jean-noel barrotfranceisraelbenjamin netanyahugadi eisenkottwo-state solutionpalestinian stateemmanuel macronwest bank
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