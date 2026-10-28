At least 10 killed as high-speed trains collide in Spain

A high-speed Renfe AVE train struck the rear of a stationary Iryo passenger train near the Urda station in Spain's Toledo province early Wednesday, killing at least 10 people and injuring an unknown number of others, according to government sources and emergency services.

Collision details

Preliminary information from the Transport Ministry indicated the Renfe train struck the stationary Iryo train while both were operating on the Madrid-Seville route. Government sources told El Pais they feared the disaster could be "worse than Adamuz," referring to a January high-speed rail crash in southern Spain that killed 46 people. Two carriages derailed and plunged down an embankment following the impact at approximately 8:54 am local time, according to emergency services.

Response and investigation

Firefighters and medical helicopters rushed to the crash site as the Castilla-La Mancha regional government activated its emergency response plan to coordinate rescue efforts. Rail infrastructure operator Adif announced the immediate suspension of all services linking Madrid, Ciudad Real, and Andalusia while authorities assess track damage and clear the wreckage.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez canceled his scheduled engagements to monitor the emergency response from Madrid, while regional President Emiliano Garcia-Page said he was traveling to the crash site. Various political parties scrapped campaign events scheduled for Wednesday as the nation grappled with the tragedy, and the cause of the collision remained under investigation with the number of injured not immediately confirmed.