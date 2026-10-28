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Trump says Putin-Zelenskyy meeting to be set 'very soon'

Trump says Putin-Zelenskyy meeting to be set 'very soon'

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11:10, 28/10/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 11:12, 28/10/2026, Wednesday
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Trump says Putin-Zelenskyy meeting to be set 'very soon'
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US President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that a meeting involving Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would be arranged very soon, telling reporters he had discussed the conflicts with senior aides while declining to rule out additional strikes on Iran after next week's midterm elections.

Trump announces imminent Putin-Zelenskyy meeting

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that a meeting involving Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would be arranged "very soon," according to Anadolu Agency. He told reporters he had discussed the conflicts with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff aboard Air Force One while returning from campaign rallies in Texas.

Diplomatic efforts and meeting details

Speaking to reporters after returning from Texas, Trump stated progress was being made on the Russia-Ukraine front. "I think with Russia we're making a lot of progress with Russia-Ukraine. There'll be a meeting set up very soon," he said, adding that the leaders would attend. Moscow and Kyiv last held US-mediated talks in January and February in Abu Dhabi and Geneva, and a presidential-level meeting would mark an unprecedented development since the war began in 2022.

Iran negotiations delayed until after midterms

Trump claimed Tehran sought an agreement with Washington but was delaying negotiations until after the Nov. 3 midterm elections. "I think with Iran, we're in a very good position. It's a question of, when do I want to end it?" he said, reiterating his recent assessment of the conflict.

Possibility of further strikes

Asked whether he planned additional strikes against Iran after the elections, Trump declined to give a definitive answer. "Anything's possible, but I can't tell you," he said. The conflict between Washington and Tehran began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February, triggering a wider regional war that remains unresolved despite a ceasefire agreement.

Titles :donald trumpvladimir putinvolodymyr zelenskyyrussia-ukraine warus midterm electionsiranmarco rubio
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