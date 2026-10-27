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Dark money super PACs pour $1B into US midterm races

Dark money super PACs pour $1B into US midterm races

10:15, 27/10/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 10:46, 27/10/2026, Tuesday
AFP
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Dark money super PACs pour $1B into US midterm races
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Five outside groups drawing on undisclosed donors have injected more than $1 billion into the US midterm election campaign, shattering previous records as Republican-aligned organizations capture roughly two-thirds of the spending fueled by billionaire Elon Musk.

Five outside groups significantly funded by undisclosed donors have poured more than $1 billion into the US midterm election campaign, accounting for nearly a third of all non-party spending in the current cycle as the nation approaches voting day, according to federal data analyzed by AFP.

Republican-aligned dominance

Three of the five organizations favor Republican candidates, with roughly two-thirds of the total expenditure benefiting the GOP, driven by ultra-wealthy donors including Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk — a key ally of President Donald Trump. Musk alone has directed nearly $450 million to Republican groups, including the Senate Leadership Fund, the largest of the super PACs, making him the single largest donor in the current cycle. Democrats have maintained an edge in direct donations to individual campaigns and national committees, where federal law imposes strict caps of $3,500 per candidate and $44,300 to national parties, suggesting strong motivation among smaller donors in the base who cannot match billionaire contributions.

Unlimited spending loopholes

The five giant spenders in this cycle comprise a mix of super PACs and hybrid PACs, entities that did not exist prior to the 2010 Supreme Court ruling known as Citizens United, which held that the government cannot limit independent political spending by corporations and unions. A subsequent lower court decision allowed these organizations to raise unlimited sums from donors, meaning billionaires can funnel vast sums to influence elections while remaining anonymous by donating through secondary organizations. This legal framework stands in stark contrast to direct contribution limits, which cap individual donations to a candidate's official campaign at $3,500 and donations to national party committees at $44,300.

Attack ads target Senate races

Super PACs have concentrated their firepower on Senate contests nationwide, pouring money largely into attack ads in key battlegrounds rather than positive messaging for their favored candidates. In Texas, Democrat James Talarico has faced more than $200 million in opposition spending from outside groups as he attempts to become the first Democrat to win a Senate race there since 1988, while Ohio's special Senate election ranks second in expenditure with Democrat Sherrod Brown facing nearly $170 million in outside spending against him. Jen Heerwig, an associate professor of Sociology at SUNY-Stony Brook University, said super PACs tend to produce negative media content, doing the "dirty work" of attacking opponents. "It's unclear to me that that's going to buy the outcome when you don't have the grassroots kind of enthusiasm or support for the candidate in that particular jurisdiction," Heerwig said, adding that the constant negativity "is a problem in that it feeds into our sense of disillusionment and low confidence [and] trust in the institutions that are governing us."

Titles :elon muskdonald trumpjames talaricosherrod brownunited statessuper pacdark moneyrepublican partyus midterm electionscitizens united
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