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US military says 95% of Hormuz ships safe despite Iran 'aggression'

US military says 95% of Hormuz ships safe despite Iran 'aggression'

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10:05, 26/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 11:09, 26/10/2026, Monday
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US military says 95% of Hormuz ships safe despite Iran 'aggression'
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US Central Command announced on Sunday that over 95% of commercial vessels recently transited the Strait of Hormuz without incident despite what it termed Iranian aggression, while Admiral Brad Cooper confirmed American forces have assisted partners in exporting more than 1.5 billion barrels of crude oil since summer.

US Central Command announced Sunday that commercial shipping across the Strait of Hormuz maintained a safety rate exceeding 95% in recent months despite hostilities with Tehran, citing American assistance to Gulf partners safeguarding energy exports, according to Anadolu.

Safety record amid tensions

"In recent months, over 95% of ships navigating the Strait of Hormuz have sailed through safely despite the IRGC's unwarranted aggression," CENTCOM said, referring to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The command oversees US military operations in the region and noted American forces have assisted more than 3,000 merchant vessels navigating the passage over the past six months.

CENTCOM reported momentum expanded after US Navy teams dismantled naval mines deployed by the IRGC across international sea lanes. Admiral Brad Cooper visited the waterway on Sunday to underscore allied cooperation. "We continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our Gulf partners and the shipping industry," the commander said, adding American troops assisted Gulf partners in exporting more than 1.5 billion barrels of crude oil since summer.

Iran war remains unresolved

Control over the Strait of Hormuz remains a central friction point in the war between the United States and Iran, which erupted on February 28 following joint US-Israeli strikes. The conflict has yet to be settled despite a ceasefire agreement and a memorandum outlining terms for a final peace deal.

Titles :brad coopercentcomstrait of hormuzirgciran waroil exportsmaritime securitygulf partners
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