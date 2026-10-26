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Israeli opposition accuses Netanyahu of spreading ‘terror’ ahead of vote

Israeli opposition accuses Netanyahu of spreading ‘terror’ ahead of vote

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09:55, 26/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 11:02, 26/10/2026, Monday
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Israeli opposition accuses Netanyahu of spreading ‘terror’ ahead of vote
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Opposition leaders slammed the Israeli premier for posting an AI-generated nuclear explosion image, accusing him of spreading panic ahead of Tuesday's parliamentary vote.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sparked outrage among opposition figures on Sunday by posting an artificial intelligence-generated image showing a nuclear explosion over Tel Aviv — a move he accompanied with warnings about Iran’s nuclear threat and a call to continue confronting Tehran during the remainder of US President Donald Trump’s term, prompting rivals to accuse him of deliberately spreading “terror” among voters 48 hours before the election.

Opposition slams 'fear tactics'

Gadi Eisenkot, a former Israeli army chief who now leads the Yashar party, said Netanyahu had resorted to the same tactics he used in previous campaigns. "This time, you are threatening Israeli citizens with total destruction, after failing to achieve the goals of the war in Iran," Eisenkot wrote on the social media platform X, accusing the premier of hysteria and resorting to lies and spreading fear.

The opposition leader noted that Netanyahu had shifted his campaign messaging from promising "absolute victory" to the slogan "We will not surrender." Eisenkot said the prime minister was attempting to distract from his failures, adding that "That is the whole story."

Democrats leader demands action

Yair Golan, who leads the Democrats party, also criticized Netanyahu on X, stating that the premier had posted a doctored image of an atomic bomb over Tel Aviv. Golan called for Netanyahu to be barred from social media, saying the prime minister and those around him had "lost their minds" as pressure mounted ahead of the vote.

Golan told supporters that the opposition would restore stability to the country. "On Tuesday, we will replace those spreading panic and restore security and rationality to Israel," he said, framing the election as a choice between fear-mongering and responsible governance.

Election context

The exchanges highlighted the tightening race between Netanyahu’s far-right political camp and opposition parties seeking to end his rule, with Israelis set to vote on October 27. Netanyahu has focused much of his recent campaign on security threats, particularly Iran’s nuclear program, while opposition figures have accused him of exploiting those concerns for political gains.

On Wednesday, Eisenkot said Netanyahu’s claim that he had destroyed Iranian nuclear bombs and saved Israel was "an outright lie," noting that "Iran has never possessed nuclear bombs." Netanyahu has led a far-right coalition government since late 2022, widely described as the most right-wing in Israel’s history.

Titles :benjamin netanyahugadi eisenkotyair golanisrael electionisraeli oppositiontel aviviran nuclear threatoctober 27 election
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