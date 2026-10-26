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Magnitude 5.2 earthquake hits Afghanistan and Pakistan

Magnitude 5.2 earthquake hits Afghanistan and Pakistan

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10:06, 26/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 11:10, 26/10/2026, Monday
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Magnitude 5.2 earthquake hits Afghanistan and Pakistan
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A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan late Sunday, sending tremors through Kabul and several provinces. No casualties were reported.

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan late Sunday, sending tremors through the Afghan capital Kabul and several neighboring provinces, according to local media reports and regional seismological monitors.

Tremors rock Afghan capital

The quake shook Afghanistan's capital Kabul and Nangarhar province, along with several neighboring areas, Afghan broadcaster TOLOnews reported late Sunday. Residents in the capital reported feeling the tremor shortly before midnight local time, though no alarm was sounded.

Pakistan's northern regions affected

Across the border, Pakistani broadcaster Geo News indicated that the shaking reached parts of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre recorded the earthquake at magnitude 5.2, locating the epicenter in the Hindu Kush mountain range.

No casualties confirmed

There were no immediate reports of casualties or structural damage in Afghanistan, TOLOnews said. Pakistani authorities had not released damage assessments by early Monday, though initial reports suggested minimal disruption in the affected mountainous areas.

Titles :afghanistanpakistankabulearthquakehindu kushkhyber pakhtunkhwaemscnatural disaster
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