Iranian group Handala claims theft of 150GB of Israeli data

Iran's Fars news agency reported Sunday that the Handala hacking group infiltrated the "E-Type" system developed by Israeli technology firm Malam, stealing extensive audio recordings and transcripts drawn from confidential court proceedings, police investigations and sensitive security files. Handala said the platform was designed to transcribe and archive confidential judicial materials, containing records related to thousands of security cases.

The group described the penetration as a "severe blow" to Israel's security infrastructure, referencing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's electoral security pledges. Handala also said it made the stolen data available for direct download on its website as evidence of the intrusion.

Supply chain intrusion

The hackers said they executed a multilayered supply chain attack to gain access to all archived audio and transcripts. They published 150 gigabytes of the data on their website as verification of the breach, the report said.

No immediate comment

Neither Israeli authorities nor Malam Technology issued immediate statements regarding the allegations. The claims surfaced as Israel prepares for electoral contests amid ongoing regional tensions.