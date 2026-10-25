The Saudi-led coalition confirmed Sunday it had destroyed 10 ballistic missiles fired by Yemen's Houthis toward the kingdom's southern region. Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki announced the interceptions on social media platform X, stating the missiles were shot down before reaching their targets. He provided no details on potential casualties or damage.

Multiple targets across kingdom

Maliki had earlier indicated that coalition forces intercepted a Houthi cruise missile aimed at Khamis Mushait, a southwestern city that has repeatedly come under fire during the protracted conflict. Coalition defenses also destroyed a ballistic missile and two drones launched toward Riyadh, according to the military spokesperson.

Protracted conflict

The attacks come amid escalating hostilities that have seen Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis target Saudi aviation and energy infrastructure, prompting retaliatory coalition strikes. Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government since March 2015, months after the Houthi movement seized the capital Sanaa and expanded its grip across vast swathes of the country.