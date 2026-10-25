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Iran MP threatens to make Israel 'uninhabitable' in hour

Iran MP threatens to make Israel 'uninhabitable' in hour

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12:41, 25/10/2026, SundayU: Update: 12:54, 25/10/2026, Sunday
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Iran MP threatens to make Israel 'uninhabitable' in hour
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Ebrahim Azizi, who chairs the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, warned on Saturday that a "single miscalculation" could render Israeli territories uninhabitable within an hour, publishing a detailed map identifying critical infrastructure sites across the occupied lands.

Threat issued on X

Ebrahim Azizi, who heads the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, warned on Saturday that Israeli territories could be rendered uninhabitable within an hour, publishing a detailed map of strategic infrastructure across the occupied lands. "A single miscalculation is all it takes: the occupied lands rendered uninhabitable in under an hour," Azizi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The graphic marked dozens of critical sites ranging from desalination facilities to transport hubs throughout Israel, according to Anadolu Agency. Azizi did not specify the nature of the threatened response, though the post suggested widespread infrastructure damage would result from any attack on Iran.

Map identifies strategic sites

The map highlighted the Dimona nuclear research center in the Negev desert, the Haifa oil refineries, and the Carmel Tunnels in northern Israel. It also marked the Yokne'am viaducts on Highway 6, the Hadera desalination plant, and the Orot Rabin power plant along the Mediterranean coast.

Additional targets included the Sorek desalination plant, facilities in Ashdod and Ashkelon, the Eshkol power plant, and the Ashdod Oil Refineries. The graphic also traced the Eilat-Ashkelon oil pipeline and marked transport infrastructure including the Ayalon interchange bridges in Tel Aviv, the Anava interchange linking Highways 1 and 6, and the Chords Bridge in Jerusalem.

Titles :ebrahim aziziiranisraeliranian parliamentdimona nuclear centerhaifa oil refineriesinfrastructure targets
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