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US urges citizens to reconsider travel to Saudi Arabia, UAE

US urges citizens to reconsider travel to Saudi Arabia, UAE

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09:39, 25/10/2026, SundayU: Update: 10:25, 25/10/2026, Sunday
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US urges citizens to reconsider travel to Saudi Arabia, UAE
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The US State Department has renewed travel advisories for Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, urging American citizens to reconsider trips due to heightened threats of armed attacks by Iranian-supported Houthis and potential Iranian targeting of US officials in the region.

The US Embassy in Riyadh and the US Mission to the UAE publicized updated State Department advisories on Saturday. The warnings urged American citizens to reconsider travel to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates amid heightened concerns over Iranian-supported Houthi attacks and potential terrorism threats in the region.

Heightened threat warnings

For Saudi Arabia, the advisory remained at Level 3, which urges Americans to "reconsider travel." The embassy cited "an increase in potential armed attacks by the Iranian-supported Houthis and Iranian efforts to target U.S. government officials in the region." It also renewed a warning against travel to the kingdom's border region with Yemen because of "terrorism" risks and noted concerns regarding restrictions on leaving the country along with local laws governing social media activity.

For the UAE, the advisory reflected what the mission called "an increase in potential armed attacks by the Iranian-supported Houthis." It noted that Houthi attacks on Saudi civilian airports and critical infrastructure had caused civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions while citing US aviation warnings covering the Gulf and Gulf of Oman region. "The hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly beyond that immediate area," the mission warned.

Security measures and broader context

US government employees in the UAE require "special authorization" to visit military bases and critical energy infrastructure sites, with further staffing adjustments possible as security conditions evolve. The advisory also warned of "terrorist" attacks with little or no warning, particularly at public venues and locations associated with Jewish and Israeli communities, and urged Americans to monitor developments and prepare emergency departure plans without relying on US government assistance. The updated guidance came as President Donald Trump is said to be weighing renewed strikes against Iran and intelligence officials have warned that Iranian plots against American personnel have reached "advanced stages."

Titles :saudi arabiaunited arab emiratesuaeus state departmenttravel advisoryhouthi attacksiranyemengulf regiondonald trump
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