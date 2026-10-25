Trump weighs Iran strikes amid warship deployment: Report

US President Donald Trump is weighing renewed strikes against Iran as the Pentagon deploys additional warships and Marines to the Middle East, with US intelligence officials saying that Iranian plots targeting American personnel have reached "advanced stages," according to the Wall Street Journal.

Military Buildup and Strategic Options

The Pentagon has presented Trump with options ranging from strikes on nuclear facilities and critical infrastructure — including bridges — to operations targeting Iranian-controlled islands, the report said. Washington is simultaneously reinforcing its military posture in the region, with two aircraft carrier strike groups currently operating in the Middle East, a third approaching from the Pacific, and an amphibious assault ship carrying Marines also being deployed.

No final decision has been announced regarding the proposed strikes, which remain under review by senior officials. The administration is carefully weighing its options ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections, the report said, while monitoring Iranian responses to the escalating military presence.

Intelligence Warnings and Presidential Remarks

US intelligence chief Jay Clayton warned Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a Friday memo that Iran has significantly increased efforts to target Americans across multiple locations. Washington has ordered diplomatic and military personnel to leave some posts as security concerns mount, according to the report.

Trump hinted at further military action during a rally in Florida on Friday, saying the US could launch another "little 'Epic Fury,'" referring to its previous campaign against Iran. The president has previously authorized strikes against Iranian targets and maintains that military pressure remains an option to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Risks of Escalation

The current deployment brings three carrier strike groups toward the region alongside amphibious capabilities not seen in recent operations. Personnel evacuations have already begun from vulnerable locations as the administration evaluates its next steps ahead of the November elections.