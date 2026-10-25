Home
World
America
Trump weighs Iran strikes amid warship deployment: Report

Trump weighs Iran strikes amid warship deployment: Report

Yenişafak English AA
09:37, 25/10/2026, SundayU: Update: 10:24, 25/10/2026, Sunday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Trump weighs Iran strikes amid warship deployment: Report
File photo

US President Donald Trump is considering renewed military action against Iran as Washington deploys additional warships to the Middle East amid intelligence warnings of advanced Iranian plots.

US President Donald Trump is weighing renewed strikes against Iran as the Pentagon deploys additional warships and Marines to the Middle East, with US intelligence officials saying that Iranian plots targeting American personnel have reached "advanced stages," according to the Wall Street Journal.

Military Buildup and Strategic Options

The Pentagon has presented Trump with options ranging from strikes on nuclear facilities and critical infrastructure — including bridges — to operations targeting Iranian-controlled islands, the report said. Washington is simultaneously reinforcing its military posture in the region, with two aircraft carrier strike groups currently operating in the Middle East, a third approaching from the Pacific, and an amphibious assault ship carrying Marines also being deployed.

No final decision has been announced regarding the proposed strikes, which remain under review by senior officials. The administration is carefully weighing its options ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections, the report said, while monitoring Iranian responses to the escalating military presence.

Intelligence Warnings and Presidential Remarks

US intelligence chief Jay Clayton warned Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a Friday memo that Iran has significantly increased efforts to target Americans across multiple locations. Washington has ordered diplomatic and military personnel to leave some posts as security concerns mount, according to the report.

Trump hinted at further military action during a rally in Florida on Friday, saying the US could launch another "little 'Epic Fury,'" referring to its previous campaign against Iran. The president has previously authorized strikes against Iranian targets and maintains that military pressure remains an option to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Risks of Escalation

The current deployment brings three carrier strike groups toward the region alongside amphibious capabilities not seen in recent operations. Personnel evacuations have already begun from vulnerable locations as the administration evaluates its next steps ahead of the November elections.

Titles :donald trumpiranus pentagonmiddle eastmarco rubioepic furyus midterm elections
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026