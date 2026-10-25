Home
World
Middle East
Istanbul court probes Turkish nationals over Gaza flotilla abuse

Istanbul court probes Turkish nationals over Gaza flotilla abuse

Yenişafak English AA
09:44, 25/10/2026, SundayU: Update: 10:27, 25/10/2026, Sunday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Istanbul court probes Turkish nationals over Gaza flotilla abuse
File photo

The Istanbul 11th High Criminal Court ordered prosecutors to investigate Turkish nationals allegedly involved in the mistreatment of Global Sumud Flotilla participants held in Israel, while maintaining arrest warrants against 35 defendants including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Istanbul 11th High Criminal Court ordered prosecutors to identify and investigate Turkish nationals allegedly involved in the abuse of activists detained during Israel's armed interception of the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla, ruling that existing arrest warrants and Interpol Red Notice requests against 35 defendants — including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — remain in effect.

Flotilla participants describe alleged mistreatment

Complainant Osman Cetinkaya, who joined the flotilla as a doctor to deliver medical supplies, told the court that Israeli soldiers confiscated five or six boxes of medical equipment from their vessel. He stated that participants were subjected to mistreatment at Ashdod port and requested to pursue his complaint against the defendants.

Fellow complainant Zeynep Tekocak testified that she endured two strip searches and confronted soldiers after refusing to remove her headscarf. "They recorded me wearing the clothes they gave me instead of my headscarf and mocked me," she said, adding that one soldier claimed to hail from Türkiye's Yozgat province. Tekocak stated that her personal belongings were confiscated and never returned, describing serious violations of privacy.

Turkish lawmaker Sema Silkin Un testified that approximately 80 participants were confined in a poorly ventilated room where sleeping was forbidden. "We were not even allowed to close our eyes where we were held. Sleeping was forbidden," she said, noting that an Israeli soldier insulted Islam while detainees read the Quran. Un added that police officers who arrived the following day verbally abused Türkiye and the detainees in Hebrew.

Lawyers demand broader investigation

Riza Saka, president of the Istanbul No. 2 Bar Association, described the proceedings as historic and requested that international evidence — including provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice concerning allegations of genocide in Gaza — be incorporated into the case. He asked the court to obtain copies of relevant ICJ documents and a UN report on the matter.

Lawyer Yasin Samli argued that the case encompasses allegations of genocide, crimes against humanity and attacks against civilians. He noted that defense teams had submitted eight volumes of evidence, five of which concern alleged crimes against women and children in Gaza.

Court seeks expanded indictment

In its interim ruling, the court observed that the current indictment focuses primarily on actions against the flotilla while allegations regarding crimes against Gaza civilians appear only in general terms. The panel said investigations into genocide and crimes against humanity require a request from Türkiye's justice minister, ordering prosecutors to prepare a separate indictment describing alleged crimes against civilians in concrete terms with supporting evidence.

The court also directed inquiries into whether the 35 defendants hold assets in Türkiye and requested documents from International Criminal Court proceedings through the Justice Ministry. The panel accepted applications to participate from the Istanbul No. 2 Bar Association, MAZLUMDER, the International Jurists Union and the Association of Lawyers of the Earth, adjourning the hearing until March 30, 2027.

Titles :benjamin netanyahuglobal sumud flotillagaza stripsema silkin unosman cetinkayaistanbul 11th high criminal courtmiddle easttürkiye israel relations
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026