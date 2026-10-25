Trump advisers see post-Netanyahu Israel as easier partner

White House frustrations surface

Senior advisers to US President Donald Trump have concluded that an Israeli government without Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could prove more amenable to Washington's regional agenda, according to an Axios report published Saturday. The discontent has intensified over the past six months, particularly following the war with Iran and mounting disagreements over the administration's Middle East strategy.

Vance leads internal criticism

Vice President JD Vance has emerged as a leading critic within the inner circle, privately expressing concerns that Netanyahu's pre-war assessments provided to the White House were fundamentally mistaken, according to the report. When asked about Tuesday's election, Vance declined to endorse the Israeli leader and instead emphasized that only Trump's position carried weight.

Policy disputes across multiple fronts

Senior officials have raised objections to Israeli policies in Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, and the occupied West Bank, including Netanyahu's reluctance to advance Trump's Gaza peace plan. Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have voiced frustration over delays in implementing the proposal, while envoy Tom Barrack has registered concerns regarding Israeli military operations in Syria and Secretary of State Marco Rubio's team believes Jerusalem could do more to bolster Lebanon's government.

Public endorsement masks private calculus

Some advisers maintain that a new Israeli government shorn of Netanyahu's far-right coalition partners could provide Washington with greater diplomatic maneuverability across the region. The president endorsed Netanyahu on Sunday despite the internal tensions, warning that the Israeli leader's defeat could carry consequences for bilateral relations as Israelis prepare to vote on Tuesday.