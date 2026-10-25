Home
World
Middle East
Russia condemns 'cynical' terrorist attack on Jordan church

Russia condemns 'cynical' terrorist attack on Jordan church

Yenişafak English AA
09:30, 25/10/2026, SundayU: Update: 10:19, 25/10/2026, Sunday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Russia condemns 'cynical' terrorist attack on Jordan church
File photo

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned a deadly attack near a church in Jordan's southern Karak governorate that killed at least nine people, expressing solidarity with Amman in the fight against terrorism and extremism while offering condolences to the victims' families.

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Saturday strongly condemned a deadly attack near a church in Jordan's southern Karak governorate that killed at least nine people, expressing solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom in its fight against terrorism and extremism.

Assault on religious site

Jordan's Public Security Directorate said Friday that unidentified gunmen opened fire near Hamoud Church in the southern city. Security forces are pursuing the perpetrators, the directorate added.

Moscow's reaction

The Russian ministry emphasized that Moscow considers attacks on religious sites and their visitors unacceptable. "We strongly condemn this cynical terrorist act, clearly aimed at undermining the interfaith peace and harmony that has developed in Jordanian society," it said, extending "sincere" condolences to Jordan's leadership and the victims' families. The ministry expressed solidarity with Jordan "in the fight against terrorism and extremism in all their manifestations."

Amman's response

Following the incident, Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan declared three days of nationwide mourning beginning Friday, Oct. 23. The attack targeted worshippers near the church in Karak, a governorate located south of the capital Amman.

Titles :russiajordankarakjafar hassanhamoud churchterrorismmiddle eastrussian foreign ministry
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026