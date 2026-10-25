Russia condemns 'cynical' terrorist attack on Jordan church

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Saturday strongly condemned a deadly attack near a church in Jordan's southern Karak governorate that killed at least nine people, expressing solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom in its fight against terrorism and extremism.

Assault on religious site

Jordan's Public Security Directorate said Friday that unidentified gunmen opened fire near Hamoud Church in the southern city. Security forces are pursuing the perpetrators, the directorate added.

Moscow's reaction

The Russian ministry emphasized that Moscow considers attacks on religious sites and their visitors unacceptable. "We strongly condemn this cynical terrorist act, clearly aimed at undermining the interfaith peace and harmony that has developed in Jordanian society," it said, extending "sincere" condolences to Jordan's leadership and the victims' families. The ministry expressed solidarity with Jordan "in the fight against terrorism and extremism in all their manifestations."

Amman's response

Following the incident, Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan declared three days of nationwide mourning beginning Friday, Oct. 23. The attack targeted worshippers near the church in Karak, a governorate located south of the capital Amman.