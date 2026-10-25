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Israel's Joint List 'decisive' in blocking Netanyahu: Tibi

Israel's Joint List 'decisive' in blocking Netanyahu: Tibi

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09:25, 25/10/2026, SundayU: Update: 10:11, 25/10/2026, Sunday
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Israel's Joint List 'decisive' in blocking Netanyahu: Tibi
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Ahmad Tibi said the Joint List holds the decisive parliamentary leverage to prevent Benjamin Netanyahu from retaining power after next week's vote, outlining strict conditions for providing a safety net to any alternative government while firmly ruling out joining the coalition itself.

Joint List parliamentary leader Ahmad Tibi said his alliance holds the decisive leverage to block Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from retaining power after next week's Knesset elections, outlining strict conditions for providing a parliamentary safety net to any alternative government while firmly ruling out coalition participation.

Decisive parliamentary leverage

In an interview with Anadolu, Tibi described Tuesday's vote as "important, fateful and dangerous," predicting that neither Netanyahu's bloc nor the Jewish opposition would secure the 61 seats required for a Knesset majority. A poll published Friday by the Israeli newspaper Maariv projected the Joint List would win nine seats. "The Jewish blocs — the opposition and the ruling coalition — are evenly matched," he said, noting that even adding Mansour Abbas's United Arab List to the opposition would yield only 56 or 57 seats. "Only the Joint List is the decisive list that guarantees the removal of the government of Benjamin Netanyahu, (Finance Minister Bezalel) Smotrich and (National Security Minister Itamar) Ben-Gvir," Tibi stated.

He warned that Netanyahu aims to retain office through a caretaker government should no majority emerge — a scenario the Joint List is prepared to block through parliamentary cooperation with the opposition. "We are willing and ready to cooperate to prevent him from continuing to head a caretaker government," Tibi said, adding that his alliance had initiated the push to remove Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana. He declined to elaborate on procedural specifics but confirmed such cooperation would fundamentally alter parliamentary dynamics.

Terms for support

Asked about conditions for backing former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, Tibi demanded comprehensive safeguards for Israel's Arab citizens, who comprise roughly 20% of the population. "There must be a safety net for our community and our issues: crime and violence, personal security, house demolitions, the Kaminitz Law, an end to incitement and racism against our doctors, our nurses, bus drivers and every Arab in this country, much larger budgets and infrastructure," he said. He also insisted on "a political horizon, which is an important source of hope."

Tibi stressed that providing a safety net would not entail joining the government, noting that coalition membership would impose "collective responsibility" for policies his alliance opposes. Eisenkot has stated he seeks a "Zionist government" committed to a "Jewish Israel," a framework Tibi said the Joint List could not enter. "We do not want to be responsible for incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque, a war in Gaza, the continuation of Jewish terrorism and settlement activity, or house demolitions," he stated, suggesting instead cooperation on specific votes to install a government "less bad" than Netanyahu's.

'Fateful and dangerous' vote

Tibi characterized the election as uniquely threatening due to the current government's policies. "We are talking about a criminal and fascist government that has committed and plans to expand war crimes: ethnic cleansing, incitement against our community inside Israel, spreading crime, house demolitions, Jewish terrorism in the occupied territories and war crimes in Gaza," he said. He accused Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich of threatening to extend settlement policies to Galilee and warned that rising racism poses a threat to Arab citizens' collective identity.

He predicted increased Arab turnout — currently estimated at 62% compared to 48% at the same stage in 2022 — could push the Joint List to nine or ten seats while pushing small right-wing lists led by Ofer Winter and Yoaz Hendel below the electoral threshold. This outcome would move Netanyahu further from securing a decisive result. Tibi also warned that Netanyahu "has no red lines" regarding incitement, referencing the former prime minister's role in rhetoric preceding Yitzhak Rabin's 1995 assassination. "He was a partner in the incitement against Yitzhak Rabin back then, until he was killed," Tibi said. "He will also fuel the incitement machine at a greater and fiercer pace."

Titles :ahmad tibijoint listbenjamin netanyahuisraeli electionsknessetgadi eisenkotpalestinian citizens of israelmansour abbasisrael
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